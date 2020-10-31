Craighead County number one in Arkansas in new COVID-19 cases; 1,316 new cases reported statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County led the state in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as state health officials said the state saw over 1,300 new cases overall.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 1,316 new cases, with 115 of those in Craighead County.
The state had 112,190 total cases reported as of Saturday, with 10,185 total active cases.
The number of total active cases were up 389 since Friday, while the state also saw 25 additional deaths due to the virus.
Craighead County also saw its number of active cases go up 73, while Jackson County had a 77-case increase as well.
Of the 25 deaths, three were in Region 8 - one death each in Lawrence, Mississippi and Randolph counties.
State health officials said 667 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 105 people are on ventilators.
The state has also seen nearly 340,000 PCR and antigen tests done this month, while about 100,000 people have recovered from the virus.
