MOPS of Jonesboro hold Halloween park playdate event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, the MOPS Jonesboro group held a Playdate at the Park event to celebrate Halloween safely.
This year, several parents have questioned if they will let their child participate in trick-or-treating because of the pandemic. The MOPS Jonesboro group came up with an alternative option.
The group met at Miracle League Park in Jonesboro. Kids dressed in their Halloween costumes played on playground equipment and received candy bags.
Samantha Nail, MOPS coordinator, says that events like these are important because it allows kids to have fun and brings moms together.
“We know what trick-or-treating has kinda been up in the air this year," said Nail. We wanted our moms and our kids to have still the chance to do something fun, outside, socially distanced but still able to wear those costumes, play together, and a way for moms to still have that community.”
Nail says that the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. Moms and kids coming together can help combat that.
“We just know that it’s important for mama, both mental health and all of those sorts of things, to still be able to interact with others as much as possible," said Nail. "And the same thing with kids, just to be able to get outside and get sunshine, to run around and run off the energy, it’s great for everybody.”
To find out more information on future Playdate events or how to participate in the MOPS Jonesboro group, follow their Facebook page.
