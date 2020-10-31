PetSmart reopens 7 months after tornado damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a seven-month wait, the PetSmart on East Highland Drive reopened Saturday.
In March, a tornado ripped through Jonesboro, devastating several local businesses.
Several customers were in and out Saturday morning, excited for the grand re-opening.
Pet Smart District Leader Jamie Schroder said it is a long awaited and emotional day for the team.
“We’ve already welcomed some of our pet parents and pets into the grooming salon, and it’s like a reunion with your family," said Schroder. "We know the pet’s names, they know us, and they’re so excited for us to be back open.”
The tornado was a scary experience. Luckily, they didn’t lose any lives of any workers or pets.
Schroder says that all of the team members got to come back to work Saturday, and they’re just happy to be able to serve the community.
“Every week, I was getting emails, you know ‘Are you going to open?’ ‘When are you going to open?’ It was just traumatic," said Schroder. "I mean, glass everywhere. Things had fell. You know, everything had just fallen over. Look at it now, so it’s amazing.”
Schroder says that all the glass was blown in, things were dangling from the ceiling, and the back wall suffered a lot of damage, but now they are back stronger than ever.
Schroder says that reopening is also great because it creates jobs for the community.
They are also hiring people to work in their grooming salon.
