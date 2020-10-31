Valley View sweeps Brookland to win 6th consecutive volleyball state championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View makes more history in volleyball.
The Lady Blazers beat Brookland in straight sets Saturday in the 4A State Volleyball Championship. Michaela Mears earns MVP honors for the Lady Blazers. Margie McGee’s crew avenge a loss to the Lady Bearcats in the 4A Northeast Tournament finals.
Valley View continues their volleyball dynasty with their 6th straight state title. Saturday marked their 18th straight finals appearance. The Lady Blazers now have 15 championships overall, the most in Arkansas history. Jonesboro can match it with a victory Saturday in the 5A finals.
Nancy Rodriguez’s Lady Bearcats reached Hot Springs for the 2nd consecutive season. Brookland finishes the 2020 campaign 21-4 & 4A Northeast Tournament Champions.
