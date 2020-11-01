Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 46 new cases in Craighead County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It was again an increase in new and active COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas, as state health officials said Craighead County was fourth in the state with nearly 50 new cases.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 867 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as 33 additional deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the numbers were up, especially for a Sunday, but that Arkansans must continue the fight against the virus.
“This number is higher than normal for a Sunday, which reminds us we must win every day in this fight. Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet,” Hutchinson said. “Be safe this week & let’s all do our part to stop the spread in our communities.”
Overall, the state had 113,057 total cases and 10,420 total active cases.
Craighead County had 46 new cases as of Sunday.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 72; followed by Benton County, with 70, and Washington County with 47. Sebastian County was fifth in the state with 36 new cases.
There were nearly 350,000 PCR and antigen tests done during the month of October, while over 100,000 people have recovered from the virus.
