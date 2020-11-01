Independence County sees increase in sales tax and decrease in unemployment

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, there is some good news to share regarding unemployment numbers.
According to County Judge Robert Griffin, Independence County’s unemployment numbers sat at 6.2% for August.
That’s lower than the state’s number at 7.4% and the U.S. numbers at 8.4%. Griffin said this is one of the few times he has seen the county leading the state and nation in having lower numbers of unemployment.
Griffin says that’s not all. In October, they saw a sales tax increase of 0.68%. He says they expected it to be lower.
He said this is all because of the citizens and the several companies in the county.
“All credit always goes to the employers themselves. The government does not create jobs,” Griffin said. “Our people that are in business create jobs, so every single bit of credit goes to them.”
Griffin added after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, officials have been trying to keep sending out positive safety messages and reinforcement, saying this will, in turn, help keep those businesses open.
