Jonesboro Jaycees holds first 2020 Christmas for Kids sign-up day

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has impacted people, from fewer hours at work or losing a job, and has left many families worried, especially during the holiday season.
The Jonesboro Jaycees are working to make Christmas a little merrier for families in need.
On Sunday, the Jonesboro Jaycees held the first of eight Christmas for Kids sign-up days at the Trumann Fire Department.
You can sign-up for food or toy help now through Nov. 29, both in-person and online.
The toy drive usually serves over 600 kids, and the Goodfellows food distribution usually serves 500 to 1,000 families.
Getting donations this year was a challenge. Their main fundraising event was canceled, leaving them with no budget.
Jeff Taylor, treasurer for Jonesboro Jaycees, said the need for food and toys is greater this year because of the pandemic.
Taylor says they didn’t know if they would be able to help out as many families this year because of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been a big problem. I know that it’s been a big problem for people to even be able to go to work. Much less, being kept on, so many people have lost their job or been furloughed and never brought back,” said Taylor. “And so many have to struggle extra hard when they were already struggling to start with. Especially, the people we see for our Goodfellows and Christmas for Kids program.”
Though they were unsure how they would pull it off, they are set to be able to serve plenty of families in need, thanks to donations from the community.
“One of our members always tells us how she overheard one kid tell her mom, ‘Look, mommy, we get milk’ It’s inconceivable that you struggle so hard that you don’t get milk," said Taylor. "And if anything we do can alleviate even the smallest things like that, then it’s worth it. All the struggle, all the hard work, all the stress of not knowing how you’re going to do it.”
In-person sign-up events are:
- Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Allen Park Community Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. 3609 E. Race St., Jonesboro, AR 72401
- Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, Parker Park Community Center, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro, AR 72401
- Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Earl Bell Community Center, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro AR 72401
- Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, Trumann Fire Department, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 801 W. Main St., Trumann, AR 72472
- Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Allen Park Community Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 3609 E. Race St., Jonesboro, AR 72401
- Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Earl Bell Community Center, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro AR 72401
- Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Parker Park Community Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro, AR 72401
- Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, Trumann Fire Department, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 801 W. Main St., Trumann, AR 72472
To sign-up virtually, click here.
Required documentation includes:
- Your government-issued identification (Driver’s License, or ID card, etc.)
- Identification for every member of the household (Food Stamp declaration that lists family members, ARKids cards, driver’s licenses, state-issued ID cards, or Social Security card)
- Proof of address (a copy of a recent utility bill, rent receipt, recent mail with your name and address, or lease agreement)
- Proof of income for all Household members age 18 years or older (check stubs, Social Security, SSI, retirement pensions, Workman’s Comp, disability, child support, foster care support, unemployment benefits, or VA benefits)
- Proof of age for children (age 12 and under) in the household (birth certificate, shot record, or ARKids card, etc.)
The distribution will take place at 8:00 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 19, 2020, at Nettleton Baptist Church, 7001 Johnson Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401.
To donate, click here.
