Man arrested after caught breaking into RV’s

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday morning after authorities found him with drugs while breaking into RV units.
According to a press release, deputies went to Great Escapes RV, 5750 Highway 62 West, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Once there, they searched a white Montana camper and didn’t find anyone. However, deputies found a phone and clothing.
Later, the sheriff’s office got a second call from the security surveillance company regarding a prowler just after 5:35 a.m.
Deputies went back and began searching the RV’s in the area and found a man inside one of them.
Investigators ordered Joshua Ray Theobald, 29, to come out. Theobald reportedly told deputies he had drug paraphernalia in his hand before stepping out of the RV.
Theobald also admitted to having 1.1 grams of meth in his pocket, along with a glass smoking device. Theobald also confessed that the phone and clothing found earlier belonged to him.
Deputies learned Theobald also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Mountain Home Police Department.
Authorities arrested Theobald and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center.
He faces multiple charges, including breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.