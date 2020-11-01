Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/30/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on October 30th, 2020.
Batesville (Pioneers get tricky for TD)
Nominee number 1 is Batesville. Eli Livingston fakes and flips to Jay Storlie, he’ll drop a straight dime to Jace Daugherty, Pioneers getting tricky for the touchdown. Batesville beat GCT 33-12 on Friday to move to 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the 5A East.
Harding Academy (Caden Sipe go-ahead TD pass to Landon Koch)
Nominee number 2 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Caden Sipe rolling to his left and evenutally find Landon Koch for the go ahead score. Harding Academy hands Newport their first loss. The Wildcats won 31-7 Friday in a 3A-2 showdown.
East Poinsett County (Deuce Moore 76 yd pick-six)
Our final nominee is East Poinsett County. Deuce Moore ends the first half in style, he’ll pick it off and take it back 76 yards for the touchdown. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 46-24 to clinch the 2A-3 title.
