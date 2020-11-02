Arkansas records 584 new COVID-19 cases, 688 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas recorded 584 new COVID-19 cases, 688 hospitalizations on Monday up 33 from Sunday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson reports 113,641 total cumulative cases.
Of the cases reported, 10,135 are active, and an additional 27 have died, making the total 1,985.
State officials said 12 more people are on ventilators with a total of 119.
Two Northeast Arkansas counties are listed on the list of most new confirmed cases.
Craighead County ranks third with 33 new cases. White County ranks fifth at 28 new cases.
For the COVID-19 numbers in your county, visit this link.
