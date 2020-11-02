Cleaning of Walnut Ridge building destroyed by downtown fire begins

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving through downtown Walnut Ridge, you’ve likely noticed debris from a building destroyed by a fire in July.
The cleanup of the former host of the Walnut Ridge Housing Agency began Monday.
“You know, it’s nice to see the site’s getting cleaned up, and it took quite a while to get to that point,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said. "There are certain steps in commercial buildings with the ADEQ that have to be followed.”
P-Hut Rentals, the owners of the building whose office is located right by the building, had to hire a company to check out the building for asbestos. That report came back clear. Then, the ADEQ gave them clearance to move the debris.
“The owners are hauling some of the debris to the landfill, some [are] being sorted," Mayor Snapp said. "For instance, the metal, they’re going to salvage that through the local scrapyard and try to make the best out of a bad situation.”
For Mayor Snapp, he’s happy to see progress on the building. He says while he isn’t sure what the site’s plan will be, he’s excited about the future.
“Some people have said, ‘well it’s finally coming to an end,’" Mayor Snapp said. "They’re referring to the cleanup, when in fact that could be the first day of the new beginning.”
The cleanup is expected to be finished next week.
