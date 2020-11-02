Coroner called to Hwy. 63 crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County coroner has been called to a two-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. Highway 63.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. between Walnut Ridge and Sedgwick, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director.
In addition to the county coroner, medics at the scene have also requested a medical helicopter to fly the injured to the hospital.
Motorists should expect delays in this area and be prepared to yield to emergency vehicles.
Arkansas State Police, as well as Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Hoxie and Walnut Ridge, responded to the scene.
