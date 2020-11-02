County begins ballot analysis ahead of election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County has already started their analysis work of the absentee ballots with the Election Day on Nov. 3, so they will be counted quickly.
According to Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack, workers have been comparing birthdays, dates of births, and signatures on the ballots for the last 15 days.
This process is what takes the longest time.
Beginning Election Day, Clack and her team will open the envelopes and scan those ballots, which she says is a quick process.
“I hate to guess these things, but I don’t think it’ll take them that long,” Clack said, “I mean, we will well and able to have it ready by 7:30 I believe.”
When the ballots are scanned, they are counted, so absentee ballots will not have to be hand-counted.
Once the last vote is cast on Election Day, Clack says she will release the early and absentee ballot totals.
Monday, Nov. 2, was the last day to return your absentee ballot. However, if you bear a ballot for someone else, you have until 7:30 p.m. election night to return the ballot.
