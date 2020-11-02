Craighead County woman works election polls at 67

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Election poll worker Patti Minga started working at the polls this year for the first time at age 67.
She says she wanted to be more proactive in elections to encourage people to exercise their civic duty and assist them with casting their vote.
Minga believed that she was not active enough before this year, but now she feels like a real leader in her community.
“All of us are called to be an example,” Minga said, “A good example to others, and I didn’t feel like that I had been that for many years until now, and I just felt like that it was time. It was really time for me to step up and do that, to be a leader in my community.”
Minga plans to continue working the polls every election year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.