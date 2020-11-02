CRC men’s hoops drop season opener against Blue Mountain College

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Blue Mountain College 89
Crowley’s Ridge College 83
PARAGOULD, AR - Crowley’s Ridge College trailed by one at the half and fell down by as much as 17 points late in the second half before clawing back to cut the Blue Mountain College led to five before the Toppers sealed the win.
CRC struggled from the perimeter in the second half shooting a disappointing 1 for 10 from the three point line. Blue Mountain shot 18 of 32 for 56.3% from the floor in the second half to extend their lead.
Bo Roberson led CRC with 26 points, with Kyle Moore and Braden Williams each adding 13 points on the night. Freshman Tyrell Ware added 10 points and 5 rebounds in the loss.
