GCSO makes $100,000 technology upgrade; body cameras and in-car cameras

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, the sheriff added a new tool to their deputies' attire and patrol vehicles.
Body cameras and in-car cameras will be used by the deputies to record traffic stops and encounters. This addition was made to record the actions of both the deputies and the citizens.
Sheriff Steve Franks said he’s been working on this project since taking office in 2019.
They tested different systems and ultimately chose the WatchGuard body camera.
Every patrolman has one at GCSO. Soon, the jail supervisors will wear one, too.
Sheriff Franks said the deputies were hesitant about the new addition at first.
“Now, the deputies, they don’t even want to go out without them being on. They’re 100 percent behind it. If an incident happens, they look at it now, that they’re covered,” he said.
In total, the department has 25 body cameras and 5 in-car cameras. For deputies to upload their recorded video efficiently, the facilities server had to be upgraded as well.
The entirety of this project cost $100,000. Eventually, Sheriff Franks plans to put in-car cameras in all the deputies' patrol vehicles.
As of now, when blue lights are active, the in-car camera and body camera automatically begin recording.
For deputies and jail supervisors who only have the body camera, a button will have to be pushed to record.
Once the deputies get accustomed to the cameras, there will be repercussions for not recording.
“There’s going to be a little bit of time there to be able to transition into the policy and the proper recording. After so long, then yes, if they don’t turn on that body cam on then there will be repercussions,” he said.
In addition to the new technology, the department had to add a new policy and procedure to cover body cameras and in-car cameras.
Video recorded will be required to be turned in daily. An automatic upload will happen once deputies return to the sheriff’s office. The upgraded server helps with the upload process.
Sheriff Franks said he’s working on a way for deputies to upload their video remotely.
He said the cameras would help the department as much as the citizens of Greene County.
“That way everyone’s accountable. If I have a complaint that comes in from a citizen that a deputy might have done, we’ll be able to go back to the body cams and be able to view it and see what happened,” he said.
