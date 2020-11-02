Greene County early voting totals up

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As early voting came to a close, Greene County had a larger number of registered voters turn out this year compared to 2016.
This year, 53 percent of registered voters came out, totaling over 11,000 people.
In 2016, only 43 percent of registered voters cast their ballot.
In the last hour of early voting, voters jogged across the parking lot to make it in before 5 p.m.
County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes said two races are bringing out the voters.
“The presidential election and also the special election for mayor in Paragould,” she said.
As of Monday, Nov. 2, they sent out 1,099 absentee ballots and received 1,018 back. Rhynes said absentee ballots and early vote totals will be officially given Tuesday.
“They’ll start processing those tomorrow as far as counting the votes and those votes will be released after the polls close tomorrow at 7:30,” she said.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, Greene County voters can vote at any of the nine locations.
Rhynes said two of the locations changed this year. Below is a full list of voting locations:
Greene County Fairgrounds
Center Hill Church of Christ
Delaplaine Baptist Church
Western Greene Co Fire Dist #1
Oak Grove Community Center
Paragould Community Center
Marmaduke Community Center
Finch Community Building
Lafe-St. John’s Lutheran Church
