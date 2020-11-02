Harrisburg Middle School students lead self-defense class

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Three sixth-grade Harrisburg Middle School students led a female safety class Monday.
Kylie Garrison, Jillian Sutton and Emery Gray said that they find problems that affect both the community and the world.
Their class offers up a solution to women who may ever find themselves in a bad situation.
“We came up with this idea because we wanted to help other females not be in the same situation other people were in,” said Gray
The girls took a class last week, learning martial arts and self-defense moves.
They taught what they learned with the help of a professional black belt instructor from Top Leaders ATA Martial Arts.
The girls say self-defense classes are important because they teach women the tools they can use for the rest of their lives.
“We think that it’s very important that females know how to protect themselves,” Sutton said.
Garrison said that Sydney Sutherland’s murder was a terrible thing that shook the community. Sutherland is the main inspiration for the class.
“We look to find problems in the community, and we solve them. So, we saw that Sydney Sutherland’s story inspired us to do this because we need women to know how to protect themselves,” Garrison said.
Top Leaders ATA Martial Arts are offering free self-defense classes in honor of Sutherland.
To sign-up online, click here or call (870) 972-8811.
