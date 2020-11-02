Memphis police prepare for potential election-related unrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The uncertainty surrounding Tuesday’s presidential election has led to an increase in anxiety amid fears of potential civil unrest in cities across the nation.
Business owners in several major cities across the country are boarding up their storefront windows ahead of Election Day.
Gun shops have reported a surge in gun sales in recent weeks, including in the Mid-South.
The Memphis Police Department said it will monitor and respond to any situation that develops in the Bluff City.
“Officers will continue to conduct additional patrols in the area of voting locations and will respond to any calls that they may receive for assistance,” said Memphis Police Lt. Karen Rudolph. “Like all law enforcement agencies, we will monitor any situation that may arise and will respond accordingly.”
On October 20, Memphis and Shelby County leaders tried to reassure citizens.
“There is fear and anxiety around what will happen around Election Day. But rest assured, there is lots of activity taking place right now to keep all of us safe,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Officials said they’ve already been involved with simulation exercises with TEMA on voter intimidation, voter suppression and civil unrest surrounding the election.
“Concerns have been voiced nationally and here locally regarding potential unrest, voter intimidation, and manipulation of votes during and after this year’s election,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “The integrity of your vote will be maintained.”
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department said they’re working with other county law enforcement agencies and the Shelby County Election Commission to ensure people are able to vote without fear of violence.
“We will be on the lookout for any disturbance or threats and give our officials the support they need at this critical time,” said Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.
Gun sales have been surging nationwide, including in the Mid-South.
“I’ve seen a significant uptake in people taking gun permit classes. I’ve also seen it’s difficult to buy a gun because we’re sold out, and ammo looks like it’s almost doubled in price because it’s so hard to get a hold of right now,” said Donald Gregory, owner of USA Training Academy in Bartlett.
It’s normal for gun sales to rise in election years.
Gregory said he believes protests against police and fears that some politicians will try to defund the police are driving sales this year.
“I think that has scared the hell out of a lot of citizens,” said Gregory. “I think they realize at the end of the day if police aren’t there to protect them, who’s going to protect them? The answer is them.”
Last week, Walmart temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from its store floors. It said the move was to protect customers and employees amid rising tensions.
One day later, the Arkansas-based retailer returned the firearms and ammunition to its store floors.
“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores...we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor,” the company said. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor.”
