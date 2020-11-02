Nov. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Nov. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our old friend Jack Frost paid a visit to many Region 8 homes overnight, as temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s.
The first workweek of November looks favorable for outside work as high pressure shifts across the Southern US.
Sunny and dry weather continues all week long and into the weekend.
Afternoon highs go from the 50s today into the 60s by midweek.
News Headlines
Sales tax collections are up and unemployment is down in one Region 8 county this morning.
As the state continues to set new records in the number of COVID-19 cases, a local health department is gearing up to offer free tests.
The coronavirus didn’t keep one group of moms from celebrating Halloween with their children this past weekend.
With a little more than a day left to drum up support, President Trump and Vice President Biden are hitting the campaign trail one last time to rally votes. Here’s what you need to know about Election Day in Arkansas.
