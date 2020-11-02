Parent says schools in Poinsett County need to go virtual permanently

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several schools in Poinsett County have shifted from in-person learning to virtual as COVID-19 cases increase.
This has left some parents frustrated and worried, not only for their child’s safety but also for their community’s teachers.
The most recent occurrence in Poinsett County was on Sunday night.
Marked Tree Elementary school announced on their Facebook page that third-grade students would be pivoting to online instruction.
The school received another positive COVID-19 case from one of their teachers, leaving all third-grade teachers forced to quarantine.
Marked Tree Elementary School has been pivoting from online to in-person learning since Oct. 7.
Emily Graddy is the mother of a Lepanto Elementary School student. She says that the student’s safety is just as important as the teacher’s safety.
“The teacher’s safety is the same as the kid’s. They don’t know if they have it. They’re going to be in teaching the kids so the kids can get it from the teachers or the teachers can get it from the kids,” Graddy said.
Graddy’s son was recently in quarantine for coming into contact with another student on the playground.
He has type one diabetes, so she is worried about his health and contracting COVID-19 from school.
“I think that until all this goes away and clears down, that’s the best thing to do is just do it virtually because if we keep going and keep doing this, it’s just going to get worse," said Graddy. "More and more people are going to get it.”
She says that socializing at school is important, but having a healthy child is a bigger priority.
“Kids do need to socialize and everything, but I mean, have the parents take them out to the park. As a parent, you have to have time with your kid to socialize,” said Graddy. “They’re not going to be away from school forever. In the meantime, play with your kids and talk to them, especially talk to them about everything that is going on.”
Tyronza Elementary School shifted to virtual instruction on Oct. 23. They plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 6th.
For the latest on COVID-19 in Region 8 schools, visit this link.
