Poplar Bluff Police PD: 6 sex offender found not in compliance during Halloween check

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The police department conducted its annual Halloween sex offender compliance check.
Police say six offenders were found out of compliance; two felony charges and four misdemeanor charges were referred to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney. They said this was a 600 percent increase over their yearly average.
In addition, 79-year-old Conrad Brin was arrested on a Butler County warrant for possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Over the past 10 years, Poplar Bluff police say they have conducted 59 sex offender compliance checks, including 10 annual Halloween compliance checks; and have investigated 198 felony violations of state and federal sex offender registration statutes.
In 2020, they investigated 30 separate felony violations, which was a 50 percent increase over prior years.
Eighty of the 208 sex offenders registered in Butler County live inside Poplar Bluff city limits.
