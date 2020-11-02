UACCB sees increase in nursing applications since start of pandemic

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -With COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation since the start of the pandemic, many doctors and nurses are being stretched thin.
Now, many studying the profession have their hearts set on how they can help.
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville has seen an increase in nursing applications.
" I would say we had at least probably like 75 more applications than normal," Division Chair of Nursing and Allied Health Marietta Candler said.
Candler said once the pandemic started area hospitals like White River Medical Center and Unity Health have allowed many of their students to be screeners at the hospital.
Although they don’t work directly with COVID-19 patients, she said the experience allowed students to work in the environment and learn precautions. Ultimately, creating a new desire to work in one of the top-ranked caring and trusted professions.
“I do believe that COVID did encourage a lot of people again to choose nursing that may not have been in the past that. It was a desire to help, family members, I think suffering from this, to help loved ones to help you know society in general,” Candler said.
She said, on the other hand, there were a few that decided after the start of the pandemic that working in the medical field might not be for them.
Saying a lot of it had to do with fear; the fear of the unknown.
But, the majority have stuck with it.
Candler said while they have been finding creative ways to still educate students during these times, they are very grateful that hospitals welcomed their students with open arms to learn first-hand.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.