Election Day 2020: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Nov. 3. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
There’s a fall chill in the air early today but generally sunny, quiet conditions will continue across Region 8.
Afternoon highs in the upper 60s will be more reflective of early November, thanks to a light southerly breeze.
An upper disturbance may lead to some periods of cloud cover heading into the weekend, but rain chances are low.
Temperatures should surge into the mid-70s over the next few days.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
It’s Election Day in America. Before you head to the polls, check out our handy voter’s guide.
Even before the first ballot is counted, one Region 8 county has already begun analyzing absentee ballots so they can be quickly added to the tally.
With several Region 8 schools shifting to virtual-learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, some parents say that’s how it should stay until the pandemic is over.
Nearly four months after fire swept through a downtown building. a Region 8 town has begun the clearing the debris.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.