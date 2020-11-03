JPD continue to search for bank robbery suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are continuing their search for a bank robbery suspect, as new details have been released in an incident report.
The BancorpSouth bank on Parker Road was robbed Tuesday morning, according to Jonesboro police.
Police were called to BancorpSouth on Parker Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. in regards to a “hold up” alarm.
JPD says officers responded to the bank within minutes and K-9 units began a track from the bank heading south towards the woods.
Please be on the lookout for the suspect in these photos.
According to the incident report, the suspect is described as a Black male, 5′10″ and weighs 165 pounds.
If you have information on the case, you can call JPD at 870-935-5657.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update as soon as more details are released.
