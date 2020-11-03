Mid-South man wanted for murder now in custody after shooting TDOC agent

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A wanted Mid-South man is accused of shooting a special agent with the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The accused gunman was wanted for second-degree murder charges out of Dyersburg.
Tennessee Department of Corrections officials say the injured agent, Joe Frye, was part of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force serving a warrant on suspect Bobby Joe Claybrook Junior.
Authorities say Frye was shot multiple times while approaching Claybrook’s home.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency in charge of the investigation, Claybrook then barricaded himself in the house. He’s now in custody.
Frye is said to be in stable condition and in good spirits as of Monday night.
