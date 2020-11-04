A-State to sell former coaches' home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For years, a home in one of Jonesboro’s more exclusive neighborhoods has housed a variety of A-State football coaches. Now, the university has approved a plan to sell it.
A-State officials said in a news release that the Board of Trustees approved the sale at a special meeting Wednesday.
The home, located at 3613 Lacoste Dr. in RidgePoint, was purchased in 2007 as a residence for the Jonesboro campus chancellor, according to Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications and economic development.
Those who have lived there since include Dr. Robert Potts, chancellor emeritus; and former football coaches, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin. Trooper Taylor, A-State’s former assistant football coach, was the last to reside there.
The house has sat empty since the summer of 2019.
Hankins told Region 8 News the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees decided to sell the home in 2011, “but the market was challenging.”
Valued at $425,000, the ASU System recently received an offer for the property for $430,000.
According to the resolution to sell, the property has been deemed “not essential to the operations of the institution and will not be needed in the future to carry out the mission of the educational institution.”
ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch recommended selling the property.
Officials said no acceptable offer had been received until recently and that the $430,000 offer had exceeded the house’s appraised value.
