Arkansas State guard Jireh Washington named to Preseason All-SBC 3rd Team

With the 2020-21 basketball season nearing, the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason All-Conference teams on Wednesday, which included Arkansas State’s Jireh Washington.
Washington was voted Preseason Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference by the league’s coaches after earning a Third-Team nod at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
The rising junior led A-State in scoring (13.0 points per game) and assists (111) while ranking second on the team in steals (42) and third in rebounding (4.3 rebounds per game). Her 3.7 assists per game ranked fifth in the league while she ranked ninth in assists/turnover ratio (1.17). Washington ended the season having scored 10-plus in four straight games and in 10 of her last 11.
The Memphis, Tennessee, native also shot 42.6 percent from the field last season and enters the season with 702 career points, needing 298 to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone. Washington also enters the season with 206 total assists over her first two seasons, needing 81 to move into the top 10 all-time at A-State in career assists.
Arkansas State women’s basketball was projected to finish fourth in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division this season, the league announced Thursday.
The divisional poll is released as the conference is slated to shift to a division-only schedule for the 2020-21 season. UT Arlington was selected to win the division, followed by Louisiana and Little Rock. Texas State was picked fifth while ULM rounds out the division in sixth. In the overall poll, the Red Wolves were picked to finish seventh behind Coastal Carolina.
A-State posted an 8-10 record in league action last season, going 3-5 versus division foes. With the division-only schedule, Sun Belt teams will not face interdivisional opponents until the Sun Belt Tournament, which is slated for March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.
On the East side, Troy was picked to win, followed by South Alabama and Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern round out that division.
A-State is slated to begin conference play on January 1, hosting ULM. The 2020 non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
Women’s Basketball 2020-21 Preseason Coaches Poll - By Division
West Division
1. UT Arlington
2. Louisiana
3. Little Rock
4. Arkansas State
5. Texas State
6. ULM
East Division
1. Troy
2. South Alabama
3. Coastal Carolina
4. Appalachian State
5. Georgia State
6. Georgia Southern
Women’s Basketball 2020-21 Preseason Coaches Poll
Rk. Team (First-Place Votes) Points
1. Troy (9) 140
2. UT Arlington (1) 115
3. South Alabama (1) 112
4. Louisiana (1) 111
5. Little Rock 99
6. Coastal Carolina 83
7. Arkansas State 78
8. Appalachian State 56
9. Georgia State 44
10. Georgia Southern 41
11. Texas State 37
12. ULM 20
2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference
First Team
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Alexus Dye, Troy
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Savannah Jones, South Alabama
Second Team
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State
Third Team
Jireh Washington, Arkansas State
Claire Chastain, UTA
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Katie Ferrell, UTA
