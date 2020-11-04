Arkansas State guard Jireh Washington named to Preseason All-SBC 3rd Team

The rising junior led A-State in scoring (13.0 points per game) and assists (111) while ranking second on the team in steals (42) and third in rebounding (4.3 rebounds per game). Her 3.7 assists per game ranked fifth in the league while she ranked ninth in assists/turnover ratio (1.17). Washington ended the season having scored 10-plus in four straight games and in 10 of her last 11.