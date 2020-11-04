Arkansas State women’s soccer advances to Sun Belt semifinals

FOLEY, Ala. (KAIT) - A banner season for Arkansas State women’s soccer continues.
Sarah Sodoma had the only goal Wednesday night as they beat Appalachian State 1-0. The Red Wolves improve to 9-1-1 on the season. More importantly, they advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
A-State recorded 21 shots in the victory. Sodoma’s goal is the 29th of her career and extends a program record. Fellow Missouri native and record setting Red Wolf Megan McClure recorded her 20th career shutout. She had 1 save in the victory.
Brian Dooley’s crew will face either Georgia State or Troy in the SBC semifinals. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
