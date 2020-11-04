Arkansas State women’s soccer advances to Sun Belt semifinals

Arkansas State women’s soccer advances to Sun Belt semifinals
Sarah Sodoma scores the only goal Wednesday in the Sun Belt quarterfinals. Arkansas State won 1-0 to advance. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison | November 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 7:39 PM

FOLEY, Ala. (KAIT) - A banner season for Arkansas State women’s soccer continues.

Sarah Sodoma had the only goal Wednesday night as they beat Appalachian State 1-0. The Red Wolves improve to 9-1-1 on the season. More importantly, they advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

A-State recorded 21 shots in the victory. Sodoma’s goal is the 29th of her career and extends a program record. Fellow Missouri native and record setting Red Wolf Megan McClure recorded her 20th career shutout. She had 1 save in the victory.

Brian Dooley’s crew will face either Georgia State or Troy in the SBC semifinals. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

