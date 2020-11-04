COVID-19 claims 29 lives at Batesville nursing home

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on a Northeast Arkansas nursing home a month after more than half of its patients tested positive for the virus.
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says a nursing home in Batesville has gone through a really difficult time and has had a recent outbreak of positive COVID cases.
The Springs of Batesville, according to the latest nursing home report from the Arkansas Department of Health, says 29 residents have died.
“It’s hard to track exactly where these things start," Bunch said. “Just like it is anywhere else, it’s hard to know exactly how the virus can get in.”
Bunch says there are now 61 infected patients. She says many staff members have been staying overnight to make sure patients get everything they need. She also says the administrator has even made her cell phone number available to family members.
According to that ADH report, 12 people have become positive in the last 14 days.
Bunch said they all should recover soon.
“As of right now, which things can change, but as of right now, the patients that are positive, they are scheduled to come off of the COVID unit about a week from right now. So, they’re really starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," Bunch said. "The staff members there just have really stepped up and gone above and beyond.”
Bunch confirmed that The Springs at Batesville passed its most recent Infection Control Survey, saying this is a tedious look at their practices and they completely passed it.
She says it’s clear that they are doing all they can and with testing on a regular basis, they should be able to catch these situations before another outbreak occurs.
“We know that it disproportionately affects our elderly patients, which is who we care for. So any case is very difficult, and we don’t like to see it," Bunch said. “However, the facts are right now, unfortunately, we have lots and lots of facilities that have cases, it’s not unique to Arkansas it’s not unique to this area. We’ve got facilities all over the country that are battling outbreaks.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.