Craighead County Judge details how Issue 1 passing affects county

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the issues on the ballot Tuesday involved the extension of a half-cent tax to help improve roads.
The issue was part of what Governor Asa Hutchinson called the “largest highway plan in the state’s history” a year ago.
The current budget for the roads in Craighead County is approximately $7.5 million, with the tax estimated to generate nearly $1 million yearly.
The tax was first passed in 2012, with the expectation that it would end in 10 years. With Issue 1 passing, this tax is now permanently written into the Arkansas Constitution.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day says the tax gives the county the ability to keep maintaining the roads along with additional paving projects.
“We’ve got to have good roads for the farmers to get their crops out, for industries to come and get their products out of their industrial park, which creates jobs," Judge Day said. "There’s a big economic development piece.”
Judge Day says he wasn’t sure how the vote would turn out, but now he says this allows the county to budget for long-term plans.
He mentioned that since the issue has passed, he has had conversations with legislators about ways to reduce the sales tax burdens.
“Just like everybody else, no one likes a tax,” Judge Day said. “Obviously, the voters decided they could accept that, extending that tax and providing certainty for not just the cities and counties, but also the highway department.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.