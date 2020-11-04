Football Friday Night (11/5/20 and 11/6/20)

The final week of the regular season in Arkansas means high school football on two nights. We’ll have two spotlight matchups.
Piggott won their 9th straight Rice Bowl. The Mohawks beat Corning 46-16 in our Thursday Game of the Night.
Our Friday Game of the Night is a Mississippi County clash. 8-0 Rivercrest travels to 4-3 Blytheville. The Colts look for a perfect regular season while the Chickasaws could claim a share of the 4A-3 title.
You can watch all of Thursday's action at 10:20pm on KAIT. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
Football Thursday Night - November 5th, 2020
Game of the Night: Piggott 46, Corning 16
Jonesboro 42, Marion 14
Harrisburg 26, Palestine-Wheatley 14
Harding Academy 55, Salem 9
Cross County 28, Cedar Ridge 22
Football Friday Night - November 6th, 2020
Game of the Night: Rivercrest at Blytheville
Valley View at Batesville
Greene County Tech at Paragould
Bald Knob at Southside
Pocahontas at Highland
Cave City at Trumann
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Osceola at Manila
Mountain Home at Parkview
Melbourne at Mountain View
Ste. Genevieve at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 District 1 Semifinal)
Canceled Games
