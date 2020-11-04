Football Friday Night (11/5/20 and 11/6/20)

Football Friday Night (11/5/20 and 11/6/20)
By Chris Hudgison | November 4, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 11:00 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night. (Source: KAIT)

The final week of the regular season in Arkansas means high school football on two nights. We’ll have two spotlight matchups.

Piggott won their 9th straight Rice Bowl. The Mohawks beat Corning 46-16 in our Thursday Game of the Night.

RICE BOWL: Piggott 46- Corning 16. Mohawks win the Rice Bowl for the 9th straight season

Posted by Matthew Schwartz - Region 8 Sports on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Our Friday Game of the Night is a Mississippi County clash. 8-0 Rivercrest travels to 4-3 Blytheville. The Colts look for a perfect regular season while the Chickasaws could claim a share of the 4A-3 title.

You can watch all of Thursday’s action at 10:20pm on KAIT. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD - NOV. 5 & NOV. 6

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Thursday Night - November 5th, 2020

Game of the Night: Piggott 46, Corning 16

Football Thursday Night: Piggott wins 3rd game in 7 days, beats Corning in 82nd Rice Bowl

Jonesboro 42, Marion 14

Football Thursday Night: Jonesboro ends first half with two pick-sixes, beats Marion

Harrisburg 26, Palestine-Wheatley 14

Football Thursday Night: Harrisburg beats Palestine-Wheatley

Harding Academy 55, Salem 9

Football Thursday Night: Harding Academy beats Salem to clinch 3A-2 title

Cross County 28, Cedar Ridge 22

Football Thursday Night: Cross County beats Cedar Ridge, clinches home playoff game

Football Friday Night - November 6th, 2020

Game of the Night: Rivercrest at Blytheville

Valley View at Batesville

Greene County Tech at Paragould

Bald Knob at Southside

Pocahontas at Highland

Cave City at Trumann

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Osceola at Manila

Mountain Home at Parkview

Melbourne at Mountain View

Ste. Genevieve at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 District 1 Semifinal)

Canceled Games

Wynne at Nettleton

Westside at Gosnell

McCrory at Earle

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.