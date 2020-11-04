Investigation, search nets arrest, 8 pounds of meth, weapons

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal, state and local drug investigation led to authorities finding nearly $350,000 in suspected meth, counterfeit money and nearly three dozen weapons, leading to a man’s arrest.
According to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Branden Brewer, 43, of Quitman was arrested Oct. 23 after a traffic stop near Malvern.
Authorities believe Brewer was likely headed for Cleburne County and were able to get search warrants for his business and a storage unit, the post noted.
“During a search of the business, located in between Heber Springs and Quitman, detectives and agents found and seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and what appeared to be counterfeit US currency, and materials to make counterfeit US currency,” the post noted. “During a search of the storage unit, many illegal narcotics items were found in an enclosed box trailer and were subsequently seized.”
Authorities found a meth lab, 34 firearms and nearly $17,000 in counterfeit money inside the storage unit.
Nearly two pounds of ecstasy pills, along with MDMA powder, LSD, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone and xanax were also found during the search.
Brewer is being held in the Pulaski County jail on a DEA no-bond hold, officials said Wednesday.
