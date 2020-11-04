Lake City looks to next steps as Mayor Milligan is set to become lawmaker

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan was elected Tuesday to fill the seat in House District 53.
As he prepares for the new office, Lake City officials will be working over the next few months to get a new mayor in office.
According to Mayor Milligan, the resolution to declare the position vacant must pass, and the office will have to be vacant for 60 days before electing a new mayor.
Alderman Danny Dunigan says that the city will have an interim mayor, which will be an elected city official, to fulfill duties until a special election is held in March 2021.
“It’s one of those situations where we’ll make do, and we’ll get through this until we get a mayor elected, and Jon’s going to do an excellent job,” said Dunigan.
Dunigan, along with Cameron Tate and Chad Moody, will be candidates for the special election in March 2021.
Dunigan says he anticipates a runoff will happen given that there will be three candidates running.
