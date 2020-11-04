Mayor-elect Josh Agee discusses plans for Paragould

“Day one, I want to begin the search or even before so to find a second code enforcement officer so that we can get the streets and get the dilapidated properties cleaned up. I want to start looking for those officers we talked about in the debate,” he said. “We’re a few officers short. I want to make sure our officers are not only fully staffed but that they have all the tools and training they need to do their job efficiently and effectively and let them do their job.”