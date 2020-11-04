Mayor-elect Josh Agee discusses plans for Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After 23 years, the City of Paragould will see new leadership after last night’s election, Josh Agee won the Paragould Mayoral Race.
Mayor Mike Gaskill said he plans to work together with Agee and keep things moving forward in Paragould.
Both men have known each other for many years and will work together in Mayor Gaskill’s final two months as mayor before Agee takes office Jan. 1.
With the year winding down, 2021′s budget needs to be completed. Mayor Gaskill must present it to the Finance Committee before the end of November.
Agee met with Mayor Gaskill Wednesday morning and said the budget will be “bare bones.” He said there will not be any special projects or undertakings in this year’s budget for now.
“It will just be the nuts and bolts of keeping the lights on and keeping everyone paid,” he said. “Whatever I wanted to implement, there will be freedom in the budget for that and I can adjust each one of those things to the council individually.”
When Agee enters office Jan. 1, he plans to act on what he campaigned on.
“Day one, I want to begin the search or even before so to find a second code enforcement officer so that we can get the streets and get the dilapidated properties cleaned up. I want to start looking for those officers we talked about in the debate,” he said. “We’re a few officers short. I want to make sure our officers are not only fully staffed but that they have all the tools and training they need to do their job efficiently and effectively and let them do their job.”
He said he appreciated the support from the community and plans to serve everyone.
“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone. Whether you voted for me or you voted for Farrell or voted for Jesse, we’re all citizens of Paragould and now the election results are in. I’m the new mayor and I want to be everybody’s mayor,” he said. “Whether you voted for me or not, I’m still going to have an open door and I want to represent all citizens of Paragould.”
In the meantime, until he takes office, Agee plans to spend any free time at City Hall to work with Mayor Gaskill.
He plans to start getting up to speed on things to hit the ground running in 2021.
