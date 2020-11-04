Investigation continues into Fmr. Poinsett County deputy arrested for arson

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested this week on suspicion of arson was released on his own recognizance Wednesday as Arkansas State Police investigators continue their investigation into the case.
Larry Scott Mangrum, 39, of Trumann, who was a Poinsett County deputy, was arrested by ASP special agents.
According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Mangrum is a suspect in an Oct. 16, 2020 incident involving a fire that destroyed a vehicle parked at Mangrum’s home.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Wednesday that Mangrum, who also served with the Jonesboro Fire Department, no longer works for the PCSD.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said Mangrum, who has been a firefighter with JFD since 2007, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the review of the investigation.
As for the criminal case, Sadler said ASP special agents are continuing their investigation.
