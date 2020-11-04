2 south Arkansas counties vote to keep Confederate monuments

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - Voters in two south Arkansas counties have decided to keep Confederate monuments on display in public spaces.
In Tuesday’s general election, voters opted to keep monuments outside in Camden outside the Ouachita County courthouse and in El Dorado outside courthouse in Union County, on the Louisiana border.
Dozens of Confederate statues have been removed from public spaces throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, but many rural areas in the South have resisted the call to take them down.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.