Celebrating Christmas early can help reduce stress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We just passed Halloween, so the yearly battle begins whether Christmas should be celebrated before Thanksgiving or not.
People in the Heartland are already putting up their Christmas tree. They tell us they want to feel the joy from the Christmas season sooner, rather than wait until after Thanksgiving.
One woman we spoke with said 2020 has been challenging in many ways and wanted to feel some joy and reduce some mental stress as well.
“To have things around your home and in your space, or that just bring you joy that are happy and beautiful; that may be bringing good memories and things like that, for me that’s vital,” Megan Goncher said.
Mental Health Counselor at Community Counseling Center Dr. Sharon Braun, PhD, LPC, said it’s important to be with one’s self. She said if you are feeling down, it is never to early to put up a Christmas tree as she thinks it is very therapeutic.
“If you are feeling down, I think it would give you a very therapeutic way to be one with yourself. It keeps you from getting caught up with the world’s nonsense.”
Others, like Goncher, like the feeling of Christmas and put up decorations early. Goncher put hers up on Sunday after Halloween. She wanted to do it as she relaxed and got ready for the following week.
“After I got done, I thought, ‘I am so thankful I am doing this so early so I get to enjoy the fruits of that labor for a few more weeks as opposed to right after Thanksgiving when it’s most common to put your tree up,’” Goncher said.
Braun went as far to say when it comes to relieving stress, do what makes you happy.
“I have Christmas trees that I have decorated in my house. It always brings me joy when I look at them,” Braun said. “Be your own best friend and if you want to put up a tree in June, I think that is very therapeutic.”
