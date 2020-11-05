Charges dropped against Red Wolves wide receiver

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Charges were dropped in a Sunday incident involving a Red Wolves wide receiver.
The Jonesboro Sun was first to report that ASU Police booked Jonathan Adams for possession of a firearm on campus.
An officer spotted a car parked in a handicap space & he detected the smell of marijuana. During the stop, Adams told the officer that he had a gun in the glove compartment. Adams was released later that day.
No word yet on if he will play Saturday at Louisiana. Adams leads the Sun Belt & is top 5 in FBS in receiving yards (737) and receiving touchdowns (8)
A-State said the following in a statement: “The Arkansas State Athletics Department is aware of an incident involving Jonathan Adams Jr. that occurred November 1. We have been advised the charges have been dropped, and it is now an athletics department and university conduct matter being addressed internally.”
