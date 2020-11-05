City clerk candidates plan to tip the scale in runoff election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At the end of Tuesday night, Deputy City Clerk April Leggett and Linda Allison fell short of 50% on the unofficial poll numbers.
Allison finished first in the polls with 48.28%, followed by Leggett with 37.04%.
Both candidates feel qualified for the position based on what they will bring to the table.
“I hope that my certifications and working for the city and showing that the city has had confidence in me that the citizens will have confidence in me as well,” Leggett said.
“And they know that I would be the person that would bring transparency and would bring integrity to that job as well as leadership skills,” Allison said.
It will be the first time in 30 years that Jonesboro will elect a new city clerk.
Early voting for the runoff occurs on Nov. 24 and 25, and Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If you plan to vote on Dec. 1, polls are open from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
