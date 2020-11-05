Dog survives coyote attack; NEAHS warns of threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coyotes are attacking animals in Jonesboro and Craighead County. Some have been left severely injured, while other animals remain missing.
The predators have gone after cats and dogs in the past few weeks. One coyote attacked a dog with over 16 puncture wounds.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society got a call from a Craighead County deputy in which an injured dog needed help.
“Actually, you could smell the dog before I ever saw the dog,” Animal Cruelty Investigator Lisa Trevathan said.
The dog was bleeding and his wounds were severely infected.
“He had a lot of blood coming out so we got him, called Animal Medical, and got him over. Dr. Huff cleaned him up,” she said.
They named the dog, Mikey. After three weeks spent at Animal Medical Center, he’s doing much better.
Trevethan said Mikey is alive because of the lifesaving call made to authorities. He is now out of the Animal Medical Center and back at NEAHS.
She said coyotes live all across the county and invade the city limits of Jonesboro. To keep pets safe, she suggests keeping them inside a fenced area or on a leash, when outside.
If you spot a coyote in your area, she suggests alerting local authorities.
