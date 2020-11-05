2020 Fill the Food Bank Friday, Nov. 13

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 Fill the Food Bank for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas happens Friday, Nov. 13.
With the ongoing pandemic, there are new ways to donate to help make sure our neighbors have a holiday meal this season.
The main dropoff location is at Kroger, 1725 South Caraway Dr. in Jonesboro, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The NEA Food Bank, Region 8 News, and the Jonesboro Radio Group have also expanded drop-off locations across Northeast Arkansas to help.
2020 Fill the Food Bank locations:
- Jonesboro: Kroger
- Piggott: Harp’s (formerly Country Mart)
- Harrisburg: Food Giant
- Paragould: Walmart
- Pocahontas: Walmart
- Trumann: Walmart
- Walnut Ridge: Walmart
Also, starting now at Kroger in Jonesboro, you can round your purchase up to the next dollar amount with the extra money going to the food bank.
You can also text N-E-A-FOOD (NEAFOOD) to 44321 to make a donation. Text and data rates may apply.
Just $1 donated could help provide up to 4 meals for someone in need.
For the remainder of 2020, even if you don’t itemize deductions on your taxes, you can still qualify for a tax deduction under the CARES Act when you donate to the Food Bank.
Help us help our neighbors this holiday season by filling the Food Bank of NE Arkansas.
