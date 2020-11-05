Four medical marijuana dispensaries to open in December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Next month, a few medical marijuana dispensaries will be open for business in southeast Missouri.
In Cape Girardeau, 1001 Broadway St. used to be a Mexican restaurant, but now the building has been painted black and there’s a new sign. Officials said the doors to the Greenlight dispensary will open in mid December.
Just off Broadway in Cape Girardeau is one of the four greenlight dispensaries that will open in southeast Missouri.
“Hayti, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau," said Casey Efting, director of retail for Greenlight.
Efting said they are excited to bring this to the heartland.
“We just want to be a part of the communities and do our part to bring the medication to patients that are looking for it," he said.
Efting said there are two things stopping them from opening right now.
“There is building the structures and getting them prepared for our patients and then there is also getting product for our patients," he said.
He said Missouri is having issues getting product into the market and they don’t want that to be an issue in the long run.
“Our goal is to get our first harvest done and to be able to bring product and have a constant inventory for our patients in those areas and then to grow with it," he said.
Efting said once these four locations open in December, don’t except service without a medical marijuana card.
“People that have qualifying conditions need to start working with a medical professional now to get their letter of recommendation from that doctor and then apply through the state to actually get their medical card," he said.
Efting said they are hiring locally. He said each location should bring in about 15 employees, adding 60 jobs in the southeast area. For more information visit the Greenlight website.
