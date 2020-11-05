Hilltop Kum & Go to be torn down, rebuilt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime fixture in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro will be built again, brand new, company officials said Thursday.
The Kum & Go in the 3400 block of East Johnson Avenue has been in operation for nearly a decade.
Alex Sappingfield, a real estate development manager for Kum & Go, said the store will be torn down and rebuilt.
“Kum & Go is proud to be a part of the Jonesboro community, since we first joined in 2012. As part of our ongoing store enhancements, the Kum & Go at 3418 E. Johnson will be razed and rebuilt to offer an improved customer experience,” Sappingfield said. “The footprint of the new store will expand onto the vacant lot to the North, which will allow for a larger (5,600-square-foot in total) building and create an expanded fueling are designed to give customers easier access to pumps.”
