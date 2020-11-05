Infant hospitalized with ‘severe internal injuries,’ JPD investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a one-year-old infant was taken to a local hospital with what they called “life-threatening injuries.”
An agent with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division contacted detectives about the case on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
According to the initial incident report, the infant was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center and then later transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with “severe internal injuries.”
Police said the infant is being treated in the intensive care unit for fractured ribs, internal bleeding, external lacerations, bruising, and unconsciousness.
The report did not identify the person suspected of the alleged abuse other than to note they would face a first-degree battery charge if arrested.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.