Jonesboro city council approves permit for brewery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A brewery is one step closer to opening in Jonesboro after the city council Thursday night approved its private club permit.
The council received lots of feedback from the public about Native Brew Works' request.
“It’s a place that people can come, hang out, enjoy each other’s companies, they can cultivate ideas,” said Jackson Spencer, co-owner of Native Brew Works.
However, not everyone is excited about the new business.
“I think introducing liquor into that area is absolutely the worst thing you can do,” said James Elwyn Hinds.
Hinds wasn’t alone. Bob Hester also argued against the permit during Thursday’s meeting.
“You’re just keeping this culture of alcohol,” Hester said. “If we stop it, if we stop it now, we can maybe take it back in the other direction.”
At least four people emailed the council while two others called about the potential benefits this brewery could bring to the city.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the permit.
Heath Gammill, a co-owner of Native Brew Works, told Region 8 News they hope this is a place the community will want to come together.
“We’re just so happy to have the opportunity to really start the ball rolling for Jonesboro to catch up,” Gammill said.
Their next step is approval from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and on the federal level.
They’re hoping to be up and running sometime next year.
During Thursday’s meeting, the council also discussed a private club permit for La
The second permit the council discussed was one for Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Rd.
Region 8 News spoke to the owners of the 24-year-old business last month about plans to change course and serve alcohol.
They only plan to serve beer and wine with their products.
The council moved the request to a third reading.
In other business, Jonesboro residents also had plenty to say Thursday night about a rezoning request at Savannah Hills.
The request would affect about five acres of land near Bekah Drive and Craighead Forest Road.
The developers want to rezone the property from R-1 to a Multi-Family Residential Planned Development District.
The council heard from residents upset with the developers for not having a neighborhood meeting and possible traffic issues.
“I’m all for development but those roads cannot handle the traffic that is going to be continued if we keep on building on this complex that we have,” Patti Lack said.
Opponents also mentioned an issue with public comment phone calls going through during the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting.
It was something that council members said should be resolved, with council members deciding to move the request to a second reading.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.