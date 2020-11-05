Man sentenced for raping child

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County man will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a child.
Judge David Goodson sentenced 46-year-old Charles D. Crow to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Crow entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape.
The crime happened in August of 2018. According to the court documents, the victim was a minor.
In addition to the prison sentence, the judge also ordered Crow to pay court costs and fees. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from the ADC.
