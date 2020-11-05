More Week 11 NEA HS football games impacted by COVID-19

Nettleton announced Thursday that their home game with Wynne would be canceled because of COVID-19. It’s the 3rd straight week that the Raiders will not be able to play because of the pandemic. Head coach Steven Hampton says the roster continues to regroup after a quarantine was put in place in late October. He said the following to Region 8 Sports: “We will play in the playoffs. Friday’s cancellation was due to the timing of the quarantine.”