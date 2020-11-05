More Week 11 NEA HS football games impacted by COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More NEA HS football games are being impacted by the pandemic.
Nettleton announced Thursday that their home game with Wynne would be canceled because of COVID-19. It’s the 3rd straight week that the Raiders will not be able to play because of the pandemic. Head coach Steven Hampton says the roster continues to regroup after a quarantine was put in place in late October. He said the following to Region 8 Sports: “We will play in the playoffs. Friday’s cancellation was due to the timing of the quarantine.”
Westside announced Wednesday that Friday’s game with Gosnell would be canceled because of “multiple positive cases” of COVID-19. The Warriors now plan to return to action November 13th for the 1st Round of the 4A State Playoffs. Gosnell will have a bye week, they could not find a replacement opponent.
Earle canceled extracurricular activities from November 3rd through November 12th because of an increase in cases.. Included in that span is Thursday’s scheduled home game with McCrory.
