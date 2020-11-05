Northeast Arkansas universities get creative with campus tours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s getting closer to the end of the college semester and many colleges usually host campus tours during this time. But this year, tours look a bit different.
Williams Baptist University hosted a virtual preview day Thursday.
Potential students joined a Zoom call, toured the campus virtually, and learned more about the college from President Dr. Stan Norman.
Admissions counselors say they’ve had to get creative to engage students.
“We’ve had to do a lot more virtual events like we’ve been doing this preview day," said Rachel Speele, assistant director of admissions. "We’ve also been hosting different events throughout the month of October that they can log in virtually and hear more about Williams.”
At Arkansas State University, their large preview day has also gone virtual. Potential students were able to learn more about the campus online.
Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith says creativity was a huge point of emphasis at A-State.
“Our admissions team has done a remarkable job of adapting to the circumstances they’re in,” Smith said.
Both Williams and ASU say they’re still holding on-campus tours.
