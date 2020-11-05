Senior citizens calling for canceled Thanksgiving meals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coronavirus’s impact begins to be felt in the holiday season, here in Region 8. The 2020 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal was canceled months ago, but many senior citizens still call, trying to secure a meal.
The event’s media coordinator, Richard Carvell, said they canceled the meal in August after speaking with the Department of Health and medical professionals.
They recommended not having the event to ensure safety.
In 2019, the Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal fed 1,800 people and took 500 volunteers to prepare the food and deliver it.
“To bring that many volunteers together and to bring that many people together from different families together, that was just not a safe thing to do,” he said. “Even with masks and even with social distancing and all of that, we still couldn’t do that safely.”
The meal has been put on for 19 years by many churches working together. The First United Methodist Church normally takes the orders for plates.
“Even if you call, we’re not going to be able to deliver the Thanksgiving meal to you. We regret that. We’re sorry,” he said.
Carvell suggested contacting your church and see if they plan to offer a Thanksgiving meal.
